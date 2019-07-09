'Mission Mangal' teaser: Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan are joined by a powerhouse of talents in this inspiring film

The much-awaited teaser of 'Mission Mangal' is out and it features Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharman Joshi, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen and H. R. Dattatrey.

About a week back, Akshay Kumar took to his social media pages and wrote a note on his upcoming film, Mission Mangal, which is based on the launch of India's first satellite to Mars. The actor had written, "#MissionMangal, a film which I hope will inspire as well as entertain. A film which I’ve done specially for my daughter and children her age to familiarise them with the incredible true story of India’s mission to Mars!"

Thereafter, he even teased the fans with the official poster which left an impressive mark on everyone. Apart from Akshay, the film stars powerhouse of talents namely Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharman Joshi, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen and H. R. Dattatrey. Now, the teaser for Mission Mangal is out and it gives glimpses of each and every character, who are ready to send the satellite to Mars along with their back story as well.

Check out the amazing and intriguing teaser below.

In Mission Mangal, Akshay plays the role of Rakesh Dhawan and Vidya as Tara Shinde. Akshay had earlier spoke about Mission Mangal saying, "A story of underdogs who took India to Mars. A story of strength, courage and never giving up! #MissionMangal, the true story of India’s space mission to Mars. Coming to you on 15th August 2019!"

The film is directed by Jagan Shakti and produced by Cape of Good Films, Hope Production and Fox Star Studio. The much-awaited film is slated to release on August 15, 2019.