Mimi actress Sai Tamhankar shares photo of sleeping on 'thela', gets brutally trolled for calling it 'struggle'

Mimi star Sai Tamhankar, shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the movie's set recently, and as a result, the actress has come under fire on social media.

Sai is shown in the image lying in a handcart that is loaded down with various objects. She is dressed simply in a saree and has draped her face, resting her head on a large sack while managing to fit herself into the little area. In addition, a crew member was seen putting an umbrella over Sai's head while she slept. The background also shows other crew members who are present at the shooting location.

She captioned the post, “The struggle is real! When we were shooting at a location kilometers away from the base. In between shots we would adapt/adjust and These two words were the core of the lockdown for all of us.”

Sai got brutally trolled for calling it struggle. Many netizens mocked her by saying that the crewman is the one who is struggling and not her.

One wrote, “You are talking about chatri wala right.” Another wrote, “Thoda dhup laga toh struggle,”

Speaking of her upcoming project, India Lockdown, written by Amit Joshi, Aradhana Sah, and Madhur Bhandarkar, explores the lives of several characters who are thrust into an unanticipated dramatic position as a result of the lockdown caused by the corona epidemic.

Dr. Jayantilal Gada of PEN Studios, Madhur Bhandarkar of Bhandarkar Entertainment, and Pranav Jain of P J Motions Pictures will produce the movie. ZEE5 will broadcast the exclusive debut of India Lockdown.

Additionally, Shweta Basu Prasad, Prateik Babbar, Aahana Kumra, and Zarin Shihab have significant roles in the movie.