Alia Bhatt's dialogues in Brahmastra spark meme fest, netizens say 'Ye kya hora hai Shiva, Shivaaaa'

Netizens took to Twitter and trolled Brahmastra actress Alia Bhatt for having one dialogue in Ranbir Kapoor starrer.

Reported By:Manisha Chauhan| Edited By: Manisha Chauhan |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 09:13 PM IST

Credit: File photo

Ayan Mukerji’s film Brahmastra was one of the most anticipated films, netizens waited seven long years for the movie starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. The action thriller hit the theatres on September 9.

Amid the #BoycottBrahmastra trend, the film earned Rs 75 crore on day 1. However, there are people who didn’t like the movie for a number of reasons including the dialogues, storyline and acting. After watching the film, they felt that Alia Bhatt’s dialogues were just around the ‘Shiva’, the character played by Ranbir Kapoor.

Netzines took to Twitter, Instagram, and other social media apps and trolled the actor. One of them wrote, “Alia’s most spoken dialogues in Brahmastra. ‘Kya hua Shiva, Shivaa, Shiva Kya hua, Shivaaaa, hua kya Shiva, Shivaaaaaa, Ye kya hora hai Shiva, Shivaaaaaaa, Shivaaaaaaa.” The second one said, “Ek dailouge reh gya " Shiva tmhara hath”

The third person said, “my friend so bored he’s counting the number of times alia bhatt saying shiva.” The fourth day said, “Remove the love angle completely and there's potential to this series. Hrithik Roshan as Dev can save it still.” The fifth one said, “Drinking game : take a shot every time Alia says shiva in Brahmastra.”

The sixth person wrote, “Alia's Role in #Brahmastra surrounds around saying "Shiva Suno" "Shiva Love You" etc etc bus itni si dialogue delivery hai bechari ki.” The seventh person commented, “alia bhatt dialogue in the movie is actually just shouting shivaaa shivaaaa.” The eighth person wrote, “Alia Bhat Every day go #BrahmastraMovie shooting for only shoot vice versa dialogues for Shiva Character #Bramhastrareview #AliaBhatt #bramhastraboxoffice.”

For the unversed, apart from Ranbir and Alia, Brahmastra features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles with Shah Rukh Khan making a guest appearance. The big-budget visual spectacle is running in theatres in 2D, 3D, and IMAX 3D in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

 

 

