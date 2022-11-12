Sara Ali Khan sets internet on fire in sheer black monokini, shares photos on Instagram

Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

The stunning Sara Ali Khan has come a long way. The actress, whose weight used to bother her, has since worked hard on her health and is now in the best shape. Recently, the actress uploaded a photo dump on Instagram. She is seen posing in a monokini in the first picture, and it is undeniably hot.

The following image shows Sara relaxing by the water, while the next shows her posing while perched on a tree. The final image shows Sara posing amidst mountains covered in snow.

She captioned the post as, “"…and then, I have nature and art and poetry, and if that is not enough, what is enough?"- Vincent van Gogh.”

Check out the post:

Reacting to the photos, Saba Pataudi wrote, “You've inspired "U" know with the first outfit! But as the quote implies .. my answer to U.. is that YOU will always be enough.” One fan wrote, “he looks amazing.” Another wrote, “OMG thankyou for this.”

For the unversed, when news of Sara leaving Vicky Kaushal's The Immortal Aswathama broke, she recently made headlines. Vicky Kaushal was prepared to work with director Aditya Dhar once more after URI: The Surgical Strike when The Immortal Ashwatthama was abruptly postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's eagerly awaited movie was supposed to start production in 2020, however it was ultimately postponed. Later, it was revealed that the creators are reviving The Immortal Ashwatthama.

Sara Ali Khan won't be acting in this Aditya Dhar film anymore, according to a report in India Today. According to the source, Jio Studios, the movie's production company, chose to alter the cast in order to revive The Immortal Ashwatthama.

On the work front, Karan Johar recently declared that he will work on 2 movies with Sara. In addition, Sara Ali Khan's most recent appearance was in the Aanand L. Rai-directed romantic fantasy drama film Atrangi Re, which also starred Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in key parts. She will thereafter be featured with Vicky Kaushal in the upcoming, as yet untitled movie produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Laxman Utekar. Along with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh, the Pawan Kriplani film Gaslight stars Sara Ali Khan.