'Meri shaadi khatare mai hai': Rakhi Sawant breaks down, says her marriage with Adil Durrani is in 'danger'

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Television queen Rakhi Sawant recently broke down while speaking to paps, she said that her marriage is in danger. The video of the actress is going viral on social media and netizens are reacting to it.

In the video shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram, Rakhi Sawant can be heard saying ‘meri shaadi khatare mai hai.’ For the unversed, a few days ago before her mother’s death Rakhi Sawant revealed that she got married to Adil Durrani last year. One of the social media users wrote, “Yaar ye thakti nai h media k saamne rote tamasha karte???” The second one said, “Drama shorun ho gia iss Ka phr.”

The third one said, “itnaaa drama!! Pls come up with new topics..not entertaining.” The fourth one mentioned, “Pura nautanki hai pata nahi media valo kyu isko itna dikhate hai mai nahi dekh pata isko..” The fifth one said, “kuch zyada hi khuli kitaab hai ye. Mujhe pehle bakiyo se thik lgti thi ye. But apne most personal matters, most saddest moments, sab media me public kr diya. Ye to hadh hi hai ab. Sometimes we need privacy, silence, no media. But she always loves attention n drama.”

Recently, Viral Bhayani revealed that he had a conversation with Rakhi, and she revealed the truth. According to Viral, Rakhi was pregnant, and she even disclosed it in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 4, but no one took her seriously.

On a prolonged note, Viral narrated the conversation, and wrote, "#rakhiswant has always made us laugh and we always take her lightly. Sadly, the lady has been going through a lot of pain lately. Nevertheless she is the one who cries in the rain. Amidst her mom's health issue and personal life issues comes this bad news. The post continues with a quote from Rakhi that confirmed, "I was pregnant and I had announced the same on Bigg Boss Marathi show. But everyone thought it was a joke and did not take it very seriously," Rakhi told me over phone. She also confirmed that she had a miscarriage."

