'Meri Kartina didi ko khush rakh rahe ho naa jiju?': Vicky Kaushal's workout photo receives funny reaction

Actor Vicky Kaushal is giving some major goals out there. Sometimes he set up benchmarks in being the ideal husband, while at some instances, he gave an insight into his goofy nature. Then, we have the muscular side of the munda. The Sardar Uddham actor has shared another picture from his workout, which makes you feel motivated, and you would like to sacrifice the 'junk' food you crave for. Kaushal shared a picture, where he's sweating hard on a bench press, and he says, "Time to pay for those" with fries emoji.

Take a glance at Vicky in workout mode

Well, when an actor would share such an intense look, the followers will go crazy. Similarly, Vicky's picture got some really funny reactions. A user asked, "Meri kartina didi ko khush rakh rahe ho naa jiju???" While another user commented, "Katrina's husband is on fire." One of his follower just requested him by saying, "Vickyyyy pleaseeee"

Earlier this month, Vicky shared the first glimpse of his transformation, The 'Sanju' actor has posted a picture of him flexing his arms, and his beefed-up look went viral instantly. Kaushal's avatar fascinated everyone, and even his trainer Tejas Lalwani got impressed by him. Thus, he had posted Vicky's picture on Insta stories with the caption, "Discipline has got a new name."

Even on that post, Vicky got some positive and some funny reactions. Many fans of Vicky praised his effort, and there were some who tried to ridcule him. A user commented saying, "Shaddi krke bhai body bna rha hai." While another user said, "Shadi krne se body v bnta h." One of his female fan said, "Stop posting thirst traps now, we know you’re married." Even Vicky's famous line from 'Massan' got mentioned by a fan with a humorous twist, "Ab dukh khatam ho gaya hoga."

On the work front, Vicky will soon be seen with Kiara Advani and Ananya Panday in 'Govinda Mera Naam,' and he's also shooting with Sara Ali Khan in Indore for 'Lukka Chuppi' director Laxman Utekar's next.