Bollywood

Meet star kid, who gave hits with SRK, Salman, Aamir, rejected offers on one condition, quit films for marriage; now...

Once one of the highest-paid Bollywood actresses, this star kid rejected films due to one condition.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Apr 01, 2024, 08:26 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Kajol and Nysa Devgan
Several actors and actresses have some or the other conditions before signing a film. This star kid, who was once one of the highest-paid Bollywood actresses, rejected several offers because of one condition. 

The actress we are talking about has given several hits and blockbusters with superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan and her onscreen pair with SRK has been loved by the audience. She is none other than Kajol. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Kajol is the daughter of Tanuja, a veteran Bollywood actress. Kajol made her Bollywood debut at 17 in the film Bekhudi which turned out to be a box office flop. However, her next release, Baazigar alongside Shah Rukh Khan turned out to be a major box-office success. After this, she starred in many hit films like Karan Arjun alongside Shah Rukh and Salman, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge, Gupt, Ishq, Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. She was considered one of the highest-paid actresses in the 90s and made her mark in the industry. 

However, in 2001, after Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, the actress reportedly rejected several film offers because she had one condition, that is, not wearing a bikini in movies. Though she did wear one in Baazigar, however, she refused to wear a bikini again onscreen. She then quit films to focus on her marriage and her children. 

In 2006, after a long break of 5 years, she finally made a comeback to films with Aamir Khan. The duo starred in the movie Fanaa together and the film turned out to be a massive success. Kajol then went on to give hits like My Name Is Khan, Dilwale, and Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior. She recently made her OTT debut with the series The Trial and will be next seen in the movie Do Patti for which she will be collaborating with Kriti Sanon. The actress lives a luxurious life and has two kids, Nysa Devgan and Yug Devgan. She reportedly takes Rs 4 crore per film and lives in a house worth Rs 16.5 crore.

