Meet star kid who has done no film in 9 years, gave 6 flops, still super rich, pays Rs 9 lakh per month to live in...

Imran Khan will reportedly move to Karan Johar's apartment for Rs 9 lakh per month with his girlfriend, Lekha Washington.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 29, 2024, 10:53 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Imran Khan (Image source: File photo)
Actor Imran Khan has reportedly moved to a rented apartment with his girlfriend Lekha Washington in Bandra, Mumbai. As Moneycontrol reported, The couple leased a sea-facing, three-storey apartment in Bandra from Bollywood director Karan Johar for Rs 9 lakh per month. 

Imran confirmed his relationship with Lekha recently, and now he will reportedly move to the new apartment at Clefepete on Tony, Carter Road, with her girlfriend. Imran's new Bandra apartment is a sea-facing home located next to a building where his uncle, Aamir Khan, previously rented an apartment.

Speaking about his new home, the portal sourced documents from the real estate database platform Zapkey. As per the portal, the rental deal was registered on March 20, 2024, with a tenure of three years.

Imran Khan on his minimalistic lifestyle

Earlier, Imran was living in a Pali Hill bungalow and then he sold it and moved to a flat. The actor failed to become a successful star, despite a hit debut (Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na). In a recent interview with Vogue India, Imran reflected on the difficult time, sharing how he had to sell his Ferrari and purchase a cheaper car for cost-cutting. He also sold his Pali Hill bungalow and moved to a flat. A believer in a minimalistic lifestyle, Imran said that he only owns three plates, three forks, two coffee mugs and one frying pan in his kitchen today. The actor also revealed that he has been cutting his own hair since 2016.

Imran Khan to make his Bollywood comeback? 

After almost a decade of being away from films, Imran is now raring to come back. It all began with an internet meme where he joked that he would come back if one of his social media posts got a specified number of likes. That number was reached in a matter of days, giving Imran the confidence to think about returning. The actor says that he has learnt from the mistakes he made in his first innings as an actor and is looking forward to this new stint. Speaking about Imran Khan's personal life, he was earlier married to his childhood sweetheart Avantika Malik, but they got separated in February 2019. Imran and Avantika are parents to 8-year-old Imara Malik Khan.

