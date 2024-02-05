Twitter
Meet Saif, Akshay heroine known for bold scenes, was called fat, removed from Shah Rukh film, quit industry, now she...

This actress was named jinxed and removed from Shah Rukh Khan's film for being overweight.

Riya Sharma

Updated: Feb 05, 2024, 07:04 PM IST

There have been times when actresses had to face body shaming in the entertainment industry because no matter how you look, there are always people ready to judge you. From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Deepika Padukone, several actresses have faced body shaming despite going to extreme lengths to keep themselves in shape. However, there was one actress who was replaced in a film for being overweight. 

The actress we are talking about started her career at the age of 20 and became popular for her bold scenes in the 90s. She was the granddaughter of a star but still made her own name in the Hindi film industry. She is none other than Shilpa Shirodkar. 

Shilpa Shirodkar, a 90s popular actress, is the granddaughter of Meenakshi Shirodkar and sister of Namrata Shirodkar, a former actress and model who is now married to South superstar Mahesh Babu. The actress made her debut with Ramesh Sippy's film Bhrashtachar in 1989 with Mithun Chakraborty and Rekha, in which she played the role of a blind girl. However, she came into the spotlight with her next film when she played the lead opposite Anil Kapoor in the 1990 hit Kishen Kanhaiya. 

Shilpa then went on to appear in several hit films like Trinetra, Hum,  Khuda Gawah, Aankhen, Pehchaan, Gopi Kishan, Bewafa Sanam, and Mrityudand. The actress won hearts with her bold scenes in the movies in 90s. Her glamorous roles in the movie gained her fame. Talking about if she has any regrets about the same, the actress said in an interview with Hindustan Times, "No, I don’t have any regrets. I have done all sorts of roles. People remember me for my rain songs (laughs). Kimi Katkar left when I joined Films so that worked in my favour. For me, it was not a conscious decision to become a glamour doll. I was quite popular back then and, today, if people talk about me, it’s because of my work."

In 1988, Shilpa Shirodkar was offered the hit track from Shah Rukh Khan's film Dil Se, Chaiyaa Chaiyaa, however, later she was replaced by Malaika Arora because the makers felt she was overweight. She revealed in an interview with Etimes, "Well, who would ever want to lose out on Chaiyya Chaiyya… But yes, Farah Khan had come with the song and she said they were considering me for it. But then they thought I was too fat so they opted for Malaika." 

She further added, "I really don’t remember if my weight or the way I looked decided on the success or love I got from the industry or my fans. It never mattered in the 90s. We worked on numerous projects at any one time, we worked round the clock and did many shifts." 

However, after this, the actress starred in the 2000 film Gaja Gamini after which she quit films to focus on her marriage. The actress tied the knot with United Kingdom-based banker Aparesh Ranjit in 2000 and decided to leave the showbiz. However, after 13 years, the actress made a comeback on the small screen. She starred in a number of television series like Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, Silsila Pyaar Ka, and more. 

