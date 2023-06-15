Meet Prasad Sutar, visual effects designer behind controversial Adipurush VFX, whose company distanced itself from film

Prasad Sutar is the visual effects supervisor of Adipurush

The visual effects of the upcoming film Adipurush have been the talking point for months. Ever since the first teaser of the film was released late last years and heavily criticised for the visuals, the VFX of the mega-budget film have been under the scanner. Adipurush’s visual effects are being supervised by Prasad Sutar, a veteran of the film industry with a 25-year experience. But his involvement with the film has not been short of controversy.

Who is Prasad Sutar, Adipurush’s VFX supervisor?

Prasad Sutar is a veteran visual effects supervisor, who has worked on films like Tanhaji, Bajirao Mastani, Don 2, and Rajneeti among others. He began his career with the 1998 film Ghulam where he was part of the team that created the famous scene of Aamir Khan jumping in front of the moving train. His bio on IMDb states that he began as a CGI Animator and after having worked as a compositor and VFX supervisor, and eventually moved to head a VFX department. Over the years, he has been part of close to 150 films across laguages.

Prasad Sutar’s company NY VFXWaala

In 2015, partnering with VFX supervisor Naveen Paul and in collaboration with Ajay Devgn’s production house, Sutar began his own company called NY VFXWaala. It was the work done by this company that won him a Zee Cine Award for Best Special Effects for Bajirao Mastani and a Filmfare Award for Best Visual Effects for Tanhaji. However, for Adipurush, Prasad is involved in an individual capacity. Last year, after the backlash to the teaser, NY VFXWaala issued a statement that they have not worked on the film. ‘We are putting this on record because we have been asked by a few media people,’ read the statement shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Prasad Sutar on Adipurush VFX backlash

In a recent interview with India Today, Sutar spoke about the trolling the film’s visual effects got and said, “We can't change things completely. The basic challenge that remained after the reaction was to re-correct the characters in the animation. We fine-tuned it. In the little time that we got, we only worked towards improving things. We are making it more real.”

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, and starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan, will release this Friday (June 16). Judging by advance booking trends, the film is expected to break several opening day records.