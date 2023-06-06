Search icon
Adipurush final trailer slammed for 'video game-like' VFX, Prabhas trolled for making 'no efforts' as Lord Ram

Adipurush final trailer was released on Tuesday evening, giving a glimpse of the large-scale battles and more of Prabhas as Lord Ram.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 10:26 PM IST

Adipurush final trailer slammed for 'video game-like' VFX, Prabhas trolled for making 'no efforts' as Lord Ram
Prabhas in Adipurush

The final trailer of Adipurush, called its action trailer, was released on Tuesday evening, merely week and a half before the film’s release. The Om Raut film is based on Ramayan and is one of the most-anticipated and scrutinised films of recent time. And minutes after the trailer was released, fans’ comments, scrutiny and reviews of the trailer flooded social media.

Adipurush stars Prabhas as Raghava (Lord Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita), and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Ravana). The film, made on a reported budget of Rs 700 crore, is the most expensive film ever with hundreds of crore spent on VFX. However, the final trailer – wityh its large-scale battles and scores of VFX shots – did not impress the viewers much.

The trailer was shared on Twitter, Instagram, and Reddit by fans and cinephiles with one common complaint. The VFX did not look good. One comment on Reddit read, “CGI looks f***ing disgusting. Did they really spend 500 cr for this? Prabhas feels like a miscast and I hate how Hanuman looks. Saif di I can’t say as of now but I guess only he will give a good performance in the movie.” A tweet read, “Looks like a bad animated film. Om Raut I will never forgive you. Ramayan deserves so much better than this cheap cash grab.” Many others said that the film’s CGI looked like a ‘video game’.

The battle scenes’ dark tone also annoyed viewers. One comment on a Reddit post read, “They just turned everything into dark tone .To cover cheap graphics ... Nothing much.” Another added, “Battles in ancient India were fought from sunrise to sunset. Why is everything dark here?” Adipurush notably delayed its release to improve the VFX, which was first criticised when the tease was launched last year. But the fans were not happy with the supposed improvement.

Prabhas, the film’s lead actor, also copped some trolling for his look and performance in the 2-minute trailer. “Prabhas really took 150 crore for this, no efforts by his side, imagine getting a role like Lord Rama and taking it like a joke,” wrote one person.

Adipurush, which has music by Ajay-Atul and lyrics by Manoj Muntashir, also stars Sunny Singh ad Devdatta Nage in pivotal roles. The film is set to release in theatres on June 16.

Mukesh Ambani's Antilia to UK's Buckingham Palace: Here are 5 most expensive houses in the world | In pics
Meet Divya Drishti-fame actress Nyrraa Banerji, who is being paid in lakhs per episode for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man
In pics: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's Los Angeles mansion worth Rs 144 crore
Who is Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress who has accused makers of sexual harassment?
Ind vs Aus WTC final 2023: India vs Australia, Oval Test Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, fantasy tips
