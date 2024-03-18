Twitter
Meet Govinda, SRK’s heroine, who became overnight star with debut, gave 11 flops in 13 years, quit acting, now works as…

Nidhi Bisht took inspiration from experience as lawyer in Delhi High Court for Netflix's Maamla Legal Hai | Exclusive

IPL 2024: All squads after replacements, withdrawals

A phone call between Prerna Arora and Divya Khossla reveals latter's South Indian odyssey

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 for flagship Android phones unveiled, to be used by Realme, Redmi, Xiaomi...

Nidhi Bisht took inspiration from experience as lawyer in Delhi High Court for Netflix's Maamla Legal Hai | Exclusive

IPL 2024: All squads after replacements, withdrawals

Benefits of using olive oil for cooking

Tips for celebrating safe and healthy Holi

10 poorest countries in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

WPL 2024 Final: RCB vs DC Fantasy XI I Players To Watch Out In Bangalore Vs Delhi Match | DC Vs RCB

Nidhi Bisht took inspiration from experience as lawyer in Delhi High Court for Netflix's Maamla Legal Hai | Exclusive

This star kid’s mother tried to kill him, he sold car for money during lean phase, battled depression after...

This actress, Govinda, and Shah Rukh Khan's co-star became an overnight star at 17 but later quit films.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Mar 18, 2024, 03:12 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Govinda with Ritu Shivpuri
Some actors who rise to stardom at a young age are either able to maintain their fame and become superstars or lose everything as fast as they achieve it. One such actress, who became an overnight star, quit films after a series of flops to focus on her family. 

The actress we are talking about has worked with several superstars like Govinda, Shah Rukh Khan, and Dharmendra among others, however, she failed to entertain the audience after one blockbuster. She is none other than Ritu Shivpuri. 

Ritu Shivpuri is the daughter of actors Om Shivpuri and Sudha Shivpuri. She made her Bollywood debut alongside Govinda when she was just 17 in the movie Aankhen. The film turned out to be a blockbuster and made the actress an overnight star. Her success was followed by films like Hum Sab Chor Hain, Aar Ya Paar, and Bhai Bhai which failed to perform well at the box office and thus she turned to South cinema. 

After doing three films in south, she returned to Bollywood and starred in a small role in Chachi 420 which turned out to be a success. However, after that most of her films like Kaala Samrajya, Glamour Girl, Nyaydaata, Lajja and Elaan, and Shakti: The Power starring Shah Rukh Khan failed at the box office. The actress also starred in the Punjabi film Ek Jind Ek Jaan. However, after this, in 2006, she quit the industry and cited the reason that she needed to focus on her family. 

Later in 2016, she made a comeback with Anil Kapoor's show 24 and thereafter did a number of TV shows like  Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 as Indrani Yash Narayan Vashishth, Nazar as Shalaka, Kohre ki rani, Vish as Rudrama, Aliya's Aide, a sorceress and was recently seen in the web series Class. 

Apart from being a model and actor, Ritu Shivpuri now also works as a jewelry designer. The actress has maintained herself well and often leaves fans drooling over her glamorous looks with her stunning pictures on social media. 

