Meet actress who made superhit debut in Bollywood, then quit acting after many flop films to become...

Tara Deshpande started her career in the year 1996 but her breakthrough in Bollywood came when she starred in the film 'Style' released in the year 2001.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 30, 2024, 04:00 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

People born in the 90s can hardly forget the 2001 film 'Style'. The comedy film won everyone's hearts when it was released and is still much loved by fans. People who have watched 'Style' also remember Tara Deshpande who played the role of Nikki Malhotra in the film. Tara Deshpande was much appreciated for her role in 'Style' but just 2 years after the film was released, Tara Deshpande also quit the film industry and started walking down a different career path. 

Tara Deshpande started her career in the year 1996 but her breakthrough in Bollywood came when she starred in the film 'Style' released in the year 2001. However, now, Tara Deshpande has completely distanced herself from the film world and is earning her living as a cook.

Tara Deshpande is very active on social media and keeps sharing new recipes with her followers regularly. 

Tara made her debut in 1996 with the film 'Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin'. She was last seen in the 2003 film 'Encounter: The Killing' after which she said goodbye to the world of acting and chose a different career path. Tara Deshpande is now trying her hand in the world of cooking.

Many are unaware that Tara Deshpande also no longer lives in India. After getting married to an American citizen, Tara Deshpande moved to Boston. Reports state that her husband has graduated in Finance from Harvard Business School. Tara Deshpande, on the other hand, is running her own catering agency in Boston.

READ | Meet man who has earned Rs 4200 crore at box office, much more than many superstars, he works as a...

