Meet actress with flop Bollywood debut, who later gave six Rs 100 crore films; is connected to Isha Ambani, Salman Khan

This actress, whose Bollywood debut flopped, has a connection with Isha Ambani and Salman Khan.

Riya Sharma

Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 06:44 PM IST

Several Bollywood actors like Madhuri Dixit, Amitabh Bachchan, and Akshay Kumar started their careers with flop films but have given several hits in their careers. Another actress whose Bollywood debut flopped at the box office has given six Rs 100 crore films. 

The actress we are talking about enjoys a huge fan following and is currently working on a film alongside South superstar Ram Charan and has a special connection to Salman Khan and Isha Ambani. She is none other than Kiara Advani. 

Kiara Advani was born as Alia Advani and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in mass communications. However, before entering the film industry, Salman Khan suggested she change her name to Kiara. The actress made her Bollywood debut in the 2014 comedy-drama film Fugly which failed miserably at the box office. 

Then after two years, she made a comeback with M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story wherein she played the role of Sakshi Dhoni alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. The film turned out to be a major commercial success and collected Rs 215.50 crore worldwide. After this, she never looked back and went on to star in hits and blockbusters like Kabir Singh which collected Rs 377 crore worldwide, Good Newwz which collected Rs 316 crore worldwide, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which collected Rs 265.5 crore worldwide, SatyaPrem Ki Katha which collected Rs 125.8 crore worldwide and JugJugg Jeeyo which collected Rs 139.5 crore worldwide. 

Kiara Advani's connection to Isha Ambani

Kiara Advani and Isha Ambani are childhood friends who studied in the same school Dhirubhai Ambani International School. In 2018, when Isha was getting engaged to Anand Piramal, Kiara Advani penned an emotional note for her childhood friend and wrote, “There are some special people who are a part of your life and you grow up with. My oldest friend, still as caring, as humble, and as amazing as you were when we first met! My to-be bride, Ishu never ever let the child in you grow up forever your Aliu 38.” 

Kiara Advani's connection with Salman Khan

Not only did Kiara change her real name at Salman Khan's suggestion, but also has another connection to the superstar. The actress revealed in Voot’s Feet Up with the Stars Season 2 that Salman Khan used to date her aunt and said, "My mom knew Salman sir as they grew up together in Bandra. He would often tell my mother, Genevieve Advani, how one day he would be a star. They have been friends for the longest time and would go cycling together. She introduced my mausi Shaheen to him and Salman sir and Shaheen mausi dated each other long back. It may have possibly been their first relationship.” 

Kiara Advani's work front

Kiara Advani is all set to star in Game Changer. Helmed by S Shankar, the film is a political thriller produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations and stars Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, Anjali, S. J. Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, and Nassar. The film is scheduled to release this year. 

