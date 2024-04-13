Meet actress who superstar Rajesh Khanna wanted to marry, rumours of her affair with cricketer created rift, she is..

Rajesh Khanna wanted to marry and start a new life with Anju Mahendru but their relationship was spoiled when rumours of Anju having an affair with West Indies cricketer Gary Sobers started doing the rounds in the media.

Rajesh Khanna was one of the first and the biggest superstars of Indian cinema. He remains the only star to give 15 back-to-back superhit films. However, this charming superstar who ruled the cinema screens for over 40 years, garnered equal attention for his personal life as for his films.

Rajesh Khanna dated Anju Mahendru for a long time from 1966 to 1972. Their relationship was the talk of the town. Media reports state that Rajesh Khanna and Anju Mahendru were in a live-in relationship for about 7 years but rumours of an affair created a rift between them.

The relationship between Rajesh Khanna and Anju Mahendru was not hidden from anyone. However, rumours of Anju Mahendru's affair with West Indies cricketer Gary Sobers, whom she was briefly engaged to in 1971, reportedly became a major reason for the rift between Rajesh Khanna and Anju Mahendru.

Rajesh Khanna was furious when this came to light and Anju Mahendru and her broke up. Rajesh Khanna then went on to marry Dimple Kapadia in March 1973.

In an interview given to Stardust magazine, Anju Mahendru said, "Rajesh Khanna was a man of very conservative beliefs but he always liked modern girls. It is due to this confusion that our relationship has come apart. If I wore a skirt, he used to say that a saree was better, and when I used to wear a saree, he used to advise me to wear a skirt."

Anju Mahendru further revealed that Rajesh Khanna wanted her to give up her Bollywood career and take up the responsibilities of their house.

