Meet actor who has given 12 super flop films, worked with Salman, Akshay, Ranbir, Aishwarya, Deepika, no hit in 10 years

Born on November 16, 1985, Aditya Roy Kapur, made his Bollywood debut in 2009 with the film 'London Dreams'. It may be recalled that Bollywood superstars Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan were in lead roles in this film and Aditya was in supporting role. The film was a super flop at the box office.



Aditya Roy Kapur was next seen with Akshay Kumar in 2010 film 'Action Replayy', but this film also flopped at the box-office. After ‘Action Replayy’, Aditya Roy Kapur worked with superstars Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 'Guzaarish', but this film also turned out to be a disaster at the box-office.

Aditya Roy Kapur’s first film as a lead hero was ‘Aashiqui 2’ which released in 2013. Aditya was paired opposite Shraddha Kapoor in this film which was made for a budget of Rs 15 crore and it went on to earn Rs 109 crore at the box-office. ‘Aashiqui 2’ directed by Mohit Suri is the only solo hit of Aditya’s career so far. After ‘Aashiqui 2’, Aditya was seen in ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’ which was a blockbuster but Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were in lead roles in this film.

After these two films, Aditya Roy Kapur has given a string of flops, including ‘Dawat-e-Ishq, ‘Ok Jaanu’, Kalank’. He has worked in some super flops too like ‘Fitoor’, ‘Malang’ etc. Aditya Roy Kapur was also seen in Disney Hotstar’s web series ‘The Night Manager’.