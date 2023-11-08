Meet actor who earned Rs 1800 crore, then gave 3 big flop films, failed to give one hit in last 6 years, his last film…

Prabhas also played the titular role in its sequel, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017), which became the first Indian film to gross over Rs 1,000 crore across all languages ​​in just ten days.

There are many stars in the film industry that have started their career by giving back-to-back flop films but they conitnued to work hard and ultimately succeeded in becoming a force to reckon with in Indian film industry. South cinema star Prabhas' name is also included in this list as Prabhas has also given many flops in his career but he has delivered some blockbusters too and has now become a global star. But Prabhas can achieve much more in his career and his fans are hoping many blockbusters from the Baahubali star. Prabhas, however, has failed to live up to the expectations of his fans in the past few years as he has now given any hit in the last six years.

Prabhas' full name is Uppalapati Venkata Suryanarayana Prabhas Raju and he has started his career from Telugu films. Prabhas is one of the top paid actors in India and he has been included in the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list since 2015.

Prabhas made his acting debut in 2002 with Telugu film Eeswar, which was an average film. His second film was Raghavendra which flopped at the box-office. After this, he got success with the action romance Varsham (2004). Prabhas has given 6 flop films in his career so far.

His best films include Chhatrapati (2005), Bujjigadu (2008), Billa (2009), Darling (2010), Mr. Perfect (2011), and Mirchi (2013). In 2015, Prabhas did S.S. Rajamouli's epic action drama Baahubali: The Beginning, which is the thirteenth highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

Prabhas also played the titular role in its sequel, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017), which became the first Indian film to gross over Rs 1,000 crore across all languages ​​in just ten days and the second highest-grossing film of all time. Baahubali 2 earned around Rs 1800 crore worldwide. But since Baahubali 2, Prabhas has been yearning for a hit and for the last 6 years he has been giving back-to-back flop films. His last film Aadipurush was a disaster and before that Radhe Shyam (2022) also proved to be a failure at the box office. Prabhas’ Saaho which released in 2019 was also a super flop.