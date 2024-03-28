Meet 90s' highest-paid actress, who was 'auctioned' by husband, quit acting at peak, still earns Rs 72 crore per year

This actress rebelled against her family to enter the glamour world and despite her average debut, she became a superstar.

Many Bollywood actresses, who became stars overnight, quit the film industry for some or other reasons. Today, the 90s actresses are making a comeback with OTT and impressing the fans once again with their acting chops. One such actress who gave several hits and blockbusters, quit acting at the peak of her career.

The actress we are talking about made her debut at the age of 17 and after her debut film, which was a moderate success, she gave five back-to-back flops, but still managed to become a superstar and the highest-paid actress of the 90s. She is none other than Karisma Kapoor.

Though Karisma belongs to a family of superstars, her entry into Bollywood was not easy. The actress rebelled against her family to enter the film industry. She didn't get any support from the family as her father Randhir Kapoor was against the women of the house working in the film industry. However, despite no support, she managed to carve a niche for herself in the industry.

Karisma Kapoor made her debut with Prem Qaidi, which was a moderate success, and her next five releases, Police Officer, Jaagruti, Nishchaiy, Sapne Sajan Ke, and Deedar, flopped at the box office. The actress then starred in the action movie Jigar and romantic drama Anari and both of them were successful. She then gave a number of blockbusters and hits alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan Govinda, and others including Raja Babu, Coolie No. 1, Jeet, Raja Hindustani, Judwaa, Hero No. 1, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Biwi No. 1 and Hum Saath Saath Hain among others. She ruled Bollywood and became the highest-paid actress in the 90s. However, at the peak of her career, the actress took a break from acting for her kids and family.

The actress tied the knot with industrialist Sunjay Kapur, the CEO of Sixt India, in a high-profile Sikh wedding ceremony at her ancestral home, Krishna Raj Bungalow, in Mumbai. The couple has a daughter and a son from their marriage. However, in 2014, Karisma and Sunjay parted ways. The actress in her divorce petition revealed as quoted by The Tribune, “(Sunjay) tried to force her to sleep with his friends. And when she refused, he beat her up and even put a price tag on her, to auction to one of his friends. Karisma also alleged that Sanjay refused to follow up on his financial commitments, to which Sunjay argued that Karisma only married him for his money.”

Sunjay and Karisma got divorced, and the former gave Rs 14 crore to children in alimony. In addition, every month he is bound to pay Rs 10 lakh to Karisma. According to a report in The Daily, apart from all this, Karisma is a shareholder of the children’s product company, Babyoye. With all the brand endorsements, fashion shows, world tours, and shareholdings, Karisma ends up earning approximately Rs 72 crore every year.

Karisma Kapoor was recently seen in the movie Murder Mubarak which also marked her OTT debut. The actress was seen sharing the screen with Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, and Vijay Varma in the movie. The film is available to watch on Netflix.

