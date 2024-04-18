Masaba Gupta, Satyadeep Misra announce pregnancy, mom Neena Gupta pens heartfelt note: 'Humare bacchon ka baccha...'

A few moments after Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra shared the news of pregnancy, the former's mom, Neena Gupta penned a heartwarming note on their good news.

Indian fashion designer Masaba Gupta is expecting her first child with husband Satyadeep Misra. The couple announced the pregnancy on social media by sharing an adorable post. The duo shared a carousel post, with an emoji of a pregnant woman, which gives a hint about the news. Followed by a monochrome photo of Masaba resting on Satyadeep's shoulder at the corner of their nest that has the painting of baby feet.

The couple shared the post with the caption, "In other news - Two little feet are on their way to us! Please send love,blessings and banana chips ( plain salted ONLY) #babyonboard #mom&dad."

Soon after the couple shared the news, congratulations started pouring in. Masaba's mom, veteran actress Neena Gupta also shared the news on her Instagram. The would-be grandmother couldn't control her excitement, and she wrote, "Humare bacchon ka baccha aane Wala hai. Isse zyada Khushi ki baat Kya ho sakti hai."

A fan wrote, "Neena ji nani ji bahot Mubarak!" Another fan wrote, "Wowwww.. congratulations to the couple and the soon going to be naani maa.. I am sure neenaji, you will be the coolest naani ever.. wish you great times ahead and the loads of love to Masaba." A netizen wrote, "Congratulations Neena ji." Another netizen wrote, "Mubarkaa." An internet user wrote, "That's such a wonderful news! Many Congratulations to be Nani Ma." A netizen wrote, "The young grandmom."

In January 2023, Masaba Gupta married her Masaba Masaba co-star Satyadeep Misra in an intimate ceremony. The actress shared pictures of herself and Satyadeep on her Instagram. Masaba is the daughter of actress Neena Gupta and Antiguan cricketer Vivian Richards. She started her career as a fashion designer before making her acting debut with the Netflix show Masaba Maasaba, which also stars Neena. Satyadep, a noted actor in the industry, started his career with the 2011 film No One Killed Jessica. He has since worked in titles like Bombay Velvet and Vikram Vedha, apart from web series Tanaav.