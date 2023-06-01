Is Malaika Arora hiding her real age? Viral video of her saying she is 'older than Arbaaz Khan' has netizens convinced

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora has been in the industry for close to three decades. The model-turned-actress has been part of so many films and shows and has been so prolific that it is sometimes hard to forget she is still only 49. Or as netizens believe, so she claims. A recent viral video where Malaika says she is ‘older than’ ex-husband Arbaaz Khan has gone viral now.

As per google (and the actress herself), Malaika Arora was born in 1973, which makes her 49 as of May 2023. The clip, from a chat show hosted by Sajid Khan, was shared on social media recently. On the subreddit Bolly Blinds n Gossip, the original poster wrote while sharing the clip, “The other day I read a comment on one of the thread mentioning that Malaika is elder to Arbaaz (OP mentioned that they remember seeing it on Sajid show). I did some digging and found the clip. Here she is agreeing that she is elder to Arbaaz by 2 years. Arbaaz is now 55 so ideally she should be 57.”

The clip has Sajid introducing Arbaaz and Malaika where he says, “Malaika, who is two years older than Arbaaz.” As the actress laughs, Sajid asks, “How do you feel on marrying a man younger than you?” Malaika responds, “I think it’s ok. It feels good.” The clip then cuts off.

While many netizens felt this could have been a joke too that Malaika played along with, others were convinced this was true. However, most praised her saying that if she was indeed 57, she looks very good for her age. One commented, “Dammmmnnn ! For 57 that lady is mighty fine..n can give a lot of 30 year olds a run for their money.” Another said, “She is so fit. How!”

Malaika was married to Arbaaz Khan from 1998-2017. The actor has one son with Malaika – 20-year-old Arhaan. Since their separation, Malaika has been in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor.