Malaika Arora opens up on her parents divorce amid wedding rumours with Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika Arora recently mentioned that she learned early on to appreciate her freedom and live life on her own terms.

During a recent interview, Malaika also mentioned her parents' separation. Joyce Polycarp and Anil Arora divorced when she was 11 years old. Malaika's younger sister, actor Amrita Arora, was six years old at the time. After the divorce, the sisters moved from Thane to Chembur with their mother, who raised them.

Malaika Arora, who was featured on the cover of Grazia India, spoke up about her turbulent childhood.

She said, "I had a wonderful childhood, but it wasn't easy. In fact, in retrospect, the word I would use to describe it is tumultuous. But tough times teach you important lessons too."

Malaika shared that despite having a great childhood, she admitted that circumstances were not always simple for her. She added, "My parents' separation allowed me to observe my mother through a new and unique lens. I learned a rock-steady work ethic and the value of getting up each morning to do whatever it takes to become fiercely independent. Those early lessons are the cornerstones of my life and professional journey. I am still fiercely independent; I value my freedom and live life on my terms."

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, one of Bollywood's most talked-about couples, are getting reportedly married. The couple is frequently seen complimenting and showering love on one other. And now, after years of courting, the pair is finally going to marry. According to reports, Arjun and Malaika plan to marry in November or December this year.

Arjun and Malaika have decided to marry by the end of the year, according to an exclusive report on Bollywoodlife.com.



A source was quoted telling the publication, "Arjun and Malaika are madly and deeply in love with each other. Their love is something that made us believe in true love all over again. And now they have decided to take one step ahead in their relationship by getting married. The couple will most do a winter wedding in Mumbai. Malaika and Arjun both love winter weather and so they have decided to finalise the date in November or December and do an intimate wedding among friends and family."