Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Malaika Arora becomes photographer for boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, actor praises her photography skills: 'She makes me...'

Malaika Arora captured photos from their Berlin vacation, and her boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor, applauded her photography skills.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI & Sputnik |Updated: Apr 15, 2023, 05:47 PM IST

Malaika Arora becomes photographer for boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, actor praises her photography skills: 'She makes me...'
Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora

Bollywood couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are currently enjoying their trip to Germany. The duo never misses any chance of sharing their adorable couple moments with their fans on social media. On Saturday, Arjun took to Instagram and shared a string of pictures of himself taken by none other than Malaika.

In the pictures, Arjun could be seen posing on the streets of Berlin, Germany in a long black jacket, matching jeans and holding a black umbrella and a huge white shopping bag. Arjun shared the picture and credited Malaika for capturing his dashing side. "Rain or Shine, She makes me look just Fine!" Arjun captioned the post

Here's the post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Soon after he dropped the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons."Wow handsome," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "She sure does, Arjun, though that’s likely because of how she makes you feel." A user wrote, "Very good in clicking his pics dear @malaikaaroraofficial." Another user wrote, "@arjunkapoor arjun bhai kya baat h age ke sath sath chamakte jaa rhe ho."

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for quite some time now. However, it was not until a couple of years ago that both decided to make their relationship public. Even after all the trolling because of the 12-year age gap between them, Malaika and Arjun never fail to shower on each other on social media.

On the professional front, Arjun was recently seen in director Aasmaan Bhardwaj's dark comedy film Kuttey alongside actors Tabu, Radhika Madaan, and Konkona Sen Sharma. He will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller film The Ladykiller along with Bhumi Pednekar and an untitled romantic comedy film opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. Malaika, on the other hand, recently featured in the song Tera Ki Khayal with Guru Randhawa. 

(With inputs from ANI)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
World's largest digital camera is 266 times more powerful than Apple iPhone 14 Pro, details here
Streaming This Week: Varisu, Veera Simha Reddy, Michael, OTT releases to binge-watch
In pics: Satish Kaushik's final public appearance at Javed Akhtar-Shabana Azmi's Holi party a day before death
5 famous majestic Shiva temples in India you must visit on Mahashivratri
From Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan to Esha Deol-Amrita Rao: 7 ugly spats in Bollywood
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 665 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 15
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.