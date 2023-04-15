Malaika Arora becomes photographer for boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, actor praises her photography skills: 'She makes me...'

Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora

Bollywood couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are currently enjoying their trip to Germany. The duo never misses any chance of sharing their adorable couple moments with their fans on social media. On Saturday, Arjun took to Instagram and shared a string of pictures of himself taken by none other than Malaika.

In the pictures, Arjun could be seen posing on the streets of Berlin, Germany in a long black jacket, matching jeans and holding a black umbrella and a huge white shopping bag. Arjun shared the picture and credited Malaika for capturing his dashing side. "Rain or Shine, She makes me look just Fine!" Arjun captioned the post

Soon after he dropped the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons."Wow handsome," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "She sure does, Arjun, though that’s likely because of how she makes you feel." A user wrote, "Very good in clicking his pics dear @malaikaaroraofficial." Another user wrote, "@arjunkapoor arjun bhai kya baat h age ke sath sath chamakte jaa rhe ho."

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for quite some time now. However, it was not until a couple of years ago that both decided to make their relationship public. Even after all the trolling because of the 12-year age gap between them, Malaika and Arjun never fail to shower on each other on social media.

On the professional front, Arjun was recently seen in director Aasmaan Bhardwaj's dark comedy film Kuttey alongside actors Tabu, Radhika Madaan, and Konkona Sen Sharma. He will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller film The Ladykiller along with Bhumi Pednekar and an untitled romantic comedy film opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. Malaika, on the other hand, recently featured in the song Tera Ki Khayal with Guru Randhawa.

(With inputs from ANI)