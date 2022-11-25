Luv Sinha, Akshay Kumar, Vivek Agnihotri, others react to Richa Chadha's controversial Galwan comment

File photo

There has been a huge uproar on social media when actress Richa Chadha commented about the 2020 Galwan conflict, which resulted in the deaths of several Indian Army soldiers.

Many celebs have also reacted to the comment on Twitter.

Vivek Agnihotri wrote, "I am not surprised at all with this behaviour. They genuinely feel anti-India. Dil ki baat jubaan pe aa hi jaati hai. And then they ask why people want to #BoycottBollywood #Shame."

Akshay Kumar shared the screenshot of her tweet and wrote, "Hurts to see this. Nothing ever should make us ungrateful towards our armed forces. Woh hain toh aaj hum hain (We exist because of them).”

Luv Sinha appreciated Akshay Kumar’s reaction to the tweet and wrote, “Glad to see @akshaykumar sir speak out when “woke” liberals like her disrespect our valiant soldiers. She needs to realize that doing a few movies doesn’t make her an authority on the armed forces.”

Nikhil Siddhartha tweeted, "20 Brave Indian soldiers gave up their lives at Galwan protecting our country and us. Reading about their Ultimate Sacrifice still brings tears to our eyes. FORGET POLITICS. Our Army and the Armed forces should always be respected and never insulted. @RichaChadha plz #IndiaFirst."

On Wednesday, Richa had reacted to Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi's statement that the Indian Army is ready to execute any orders on taking back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).Lt General Dwivedi's statement was made with reference to the Defence Minister's previous address in which he reiterated New Delhi's resolve to take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), saying all refugees would get their land and homes back.

Lt General Dwivedi said, "As far as the Indian Army is concerned, it will carry out any order given by the Government of India. Whenever such orders are given, we will always be ready for it."Sharing the statement, Richa took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Galwan says hi."

For the unversed, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa has hit out at Bollywood actress Richa Chadha and demanded a police case be registered against her for her reaction to the Indian Army's statement.

In a video statement released on Thursday, Sirsa said, "Chadha is a third-grade actress in Bollywood. She is known to post objectionable tweets against India. She is a Congress supporter and follower of Rahul Gandhi." On Thursday, Richa issued an apology statement through a tweet.