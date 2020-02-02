Latest Bollywood News: 'Brashmastra' release date announced, 'Thalaivi' new still & more
In today's Bollywood news, 'Brashmastra' release date was announced and 'Thalaivi' new still was unveiled; take a look at all other top stories of the day
Today in trending Bollywood news, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji, and Amitabh Bachchan together announced the release date if their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. Later in the day, Kangana Ranaut's new still from 'Thalaivi' too was unveiled.
Hrithik Roshan reunited with his 'Koi Mil Gaya' actress Preity Zinta as they celebrated her birthday. Johnny Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard also confessed to hitting him, in an audiotape that has been leaked. Rishi Kapoor was hospitalized amidst Armaan Jain's mehendi ceremony, and Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt going missing in the middle of that raised many suspicions.
1. 'Old Friends are Best Friends!' Hrithik Roshan joins Preity Zinta for her 45th birthday celebrations in Los Angeles
Hrithik Roshan joined Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough to celebrate the actress' birthday in Los Angeles, USA.
2. 'Brahmastra': Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji hilariously announce final release date
In a video shared by Alia Bhatt, she along with Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji are seen finalizing on a release date for their film 'Brahmastra'.
3. I did start a physical fight: Johnny Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard admits hitting him in leaked audiotape
An audiotape has made rounds of the internet. In this audiotape, Johnny Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard is heard confessing that she hit him.
4. Did Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt skip Armaan Jain's Mehendi ceremony due to Rishi Kapoor's hospitalisation?
Rishi Kapoor was hospitalized at the same time when Armaan Jain's mehendi ceremony was being held. In the middle of this, when Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt went missing from the ceremony, it raised many questions.
5. 'Thalaivi' new still: Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa aces Indian classical dance pose
Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel unveiled a still from 'Thalaivi'. In this particular still, Kangana is seen in an Indian classical dance pose.