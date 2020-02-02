Latest Bollywood News: 'Brashmastra' release date announced, 'Thalaivi' new still & more

Today in trending Bollywood news, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji, and Amitabh Bachchan together announced the release date if their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. Later in the day, Kangana Ranaut's new still from 'Thalaivi' too was unveiled.

Hrithik Roshan joined Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough to celebrate the actress' birthday in Los Angeles, USA.

In a video shared by Alia Bhatt, she along with Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji are seen finalizing on a release date for their film 'Brahmastra'.

An audiotape has made rounds of the internet. In this audiotape, Johnny Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard is heard confessing that she hit him.

Rishi Kapoor was hospitalized at the same time when Armaan Jain's mehendi ceremony was being held. In the middle of this, when Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt went missing from the ceremony, it raised many questions.

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel unveiled a still from 'Thalaivi'. In this particular still, Kangana is seen in an Indian classical dance pose.