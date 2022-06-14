Kriti Sanon feeds stray dogs, netizens call her 'kind, pure-hearted'

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

On Monday, Kriti Sanon was seen feeding stray dogs on the set of her upcoming film. The video of the actress is now going viral on social media. Netizens are praising the actress for her ‘sweet’ gesture.

In the viral video, Kriti can be seen offering food and water to the dogs. As soon as this video circulated on social media, people started praising Kriti. One of them wrote, “Omggg she's so sweet.” The second one mentioned, “she is a really sweet person.”

The third person wrote, “She's so kind and pure-hearted.” The fourth one said, “Aww so cute.” The fifth one wrote, “beautiful!! she has a very noble heart.” The sixth person wrote, “She's the sweetest.”

Kriti Sanon is one of the most stylish actresses in the Hindi film industry. The actress is strict about her fitness routine and keeps sharing her sizzling pictures in a well-toned physique on her Instagram handle. One of her videos showing the 'Mimi' actress in a pilates session will give you major fitness goals.

The video was shared by celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala on her Instagram profile. Along with the video, she told how the actress got in shape for her recent release 'Bachchhan Paandey' as Yasmin wrote, "Dedicating this reel to our love for pilates and @kritisanon Watch how @kritisanon uses patience, stability, and balance to get in form for #BachchhanPaandey".

The fitness trainer opted for the movie's romantic track 'Meri Jaan Meri Jaan' sung and composed by B-Praak with lyrics by Jaani as the background music for the reel. In the action-comedy film, Kriti plays the role of journalist Myra Devekar and shares screen space with Akshay Kumar after their successful pairing in action-comedy 'Housefull 4' in 2019. The video has since then gone viral on the internet with many fitness enthusiasts feeling inspired by Kriti's dedication.