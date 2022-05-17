Kriti Sanon asks Vicky Kaushal to do film together, actor reacts

Vicky Kaushal-Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Vicky Kaushal celebrated his 34th birthday on Monday, May 16. It was a more special day for him as it was his first birthday after his wedding to actress Katrina Kaif in December last year. Many Bollywood celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sidharth Malhotra, and others wished Vicky on social media.

Among all the B-town wishes, what caught our attention was Kriti Sanon's wish for the Manmarziyaan actor. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Mimi actor shared two pictures with Vicky and wrote, "Happiest Birthday, Vicky! Wish you all the happiness! And let's do a film together soon instead of just sitting next to each other at award functions!" and added a tongue out and tilted head with laughing emojis.

The actor, who is a National Film Award winner for his exceptional performance in Uri: The Surgical Strike, reshared her post on his own Instagram Stories and wrote, "Hahaha koi director/producer baat sunlo humaari! Thanks Kriti" and added three hugs emojis.





It will be really interesting to see Vicky and Kriti paired opposite each other on-screen as the duo gave arguably the two finest performances last year. In Mimi, the actress played the titular character who opts to be a surrogate mother for a foreign couple and amazed everyone with her spectacular act and in Sardar Udham, Vicky portrayed the freedom fighter Sardar Udham who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in a heartbreaking performance.



In 2022, Vicky will be seen in the romantic comedy, Govinda Naam Mera opposite Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar and an untitled romantic comedy with Sara Ali Khan. He also reunites with Meghna Gulzar after Raazi for the biopic of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, titled Sam Bahadur.

On the other hand, after the disastrous Bachchhan Paandey, Kriti Sanon has the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's blockbuster Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo titled Shehzada opposite Kartik Aaryan, horror-comedy Bhediya with Varun Dhawan, and action-thriller Ganapath with Tiger Shroff slated to release this year.