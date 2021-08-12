Kpop lover Pwark Yiz reacts to being called Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger - watch video

Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan is celebrating her 26th birthday today (August 12). Exes Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's first-born, Sara has been gradually winning the hearts of the audience with her stellar performances in films and on social media with her quirky videos, sexy bikini photos, workout videos among other fun reels.

And while Sara Ali Khan is one of the most sought after star kids of recent times, have you met her doppelganger, Pwark Yiz, who has been hitting headlines for looking uncannily similar to the B-town star? Well, not just looks, seems like Yiz and Sara have one other thing in common i.e their love for quirky social media videos. Both Sara and Yiz's Instagram handles have some fun videos to watch out for. Yiz even shares reels grooving to Kpop covers.

Of late, Pwark Yiz has been getting a lot of comments on her Instagram posts wherein her fans have pointed out that she looks like Sara Ali Khan. And so, she thought of reacting to netizens calling her Sara's doppelganger with a funny video.

On August 6, Yiz dropped a reel on Instagram wherein she answered one frequently asked question. The question read, "Are you Sara Ali Khan?" to which she replied, "Yes, this is her k-pop stan account."

In the caption of the post, Yiz mentioned, "I never knew who Sara Ali Khan was until this year when I've received a ton of comments that I look like her. It doesn't bother me at all that ppl comment it. I think ppl comment that we look alike bc our eyebrows and nose are kind of similar. I don't think we look THAT alike but I understand where ppl are coming from."

Check out Yiz's video here:

While the netizens and Yiz's fans on social media remain divided on the question of whether she looks like Sara Ali Khan or not, we would like to know your thoughts on the same.

As for Sara, on the work front, she will be next seen in 'Atrangi Re' opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.