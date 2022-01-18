Kiara Advani runs in white bikini on a beach in Maldives, fans say 'Sidharth Malhotra great photographer'

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani knows how to stun her fans with her sexy pics and videos on social media. The actress leaves no chance to mesmerise her fans with her beautiful posts. She has recently posted a video that is now doing rounds on social media.

Kiara Advani on Tuesday took to Instagram and dropped a throwback video in which she can be seen enjoying on a yacht, running at the beach in the Maldives. She looks gorgeous in a white bikini. With lakhs of views, the video is now trending on social media. Fans are eager to know about her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra in the comment box.

One of them wrote, “Areee bhabhi...bhai k saath bnati n,” while the second one wrote, “Where is Malhotra?” The third one wrote, “kay @sidmalhotra you're a great photographer.” The fourth one wrote, “World's cutest girl I have seen that's you my crush my beauty bomb glamrous queen.”

Take a look:

For the unversed, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are rumoured to be dating. The couple went to the Maldives for the New Year celebrations. They were snapped at the Mumbai airport while leaving for a vacay to ring in the New Year together.

The rumoured couple was last seen together in the film ‘Shehshaah’ which was received well by the audience and critics. The couple’s off-screen chemistry surely reflected on-screen and they were both appreciated for their respective performances in the film.

While Sidharth Malhotra essayed the role of Kargil War hero Vikram Batra, Kiara Advani portrayed the role of his lady love, Dimple Cheema.

Meanwhile, on one hand, while Kiara has ‘Jug Jug Jeeyo’ and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ in the pipeline, on the other, Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in ‘Mission Majnu’, ‘Yodha’ and ‘Thank God.’