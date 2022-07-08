Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha review: Vidyut Jammwal will leave audience awestruck with his performance

Khuda Haafiz poster/File photo

Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha review

Director: Faruk Kabir

Cast: Vidyut Jammwal, Shivaleeka Oberoi, Dibyendu Bhattacharya , Sheeba Chaddha, and Rajesh Tailang.

Where to watch: Theatres

Rating: 3.5 Star

After busting down the flesh traders in Noman and saving his wife Nargis, Sameer leads a peaceful life with Nargis where they adopt a daughter Nandini. However, their happiness is short-lived when Nandini is kidnapped by a landlady's henchmen while returning from school. Sameer ventures out to save Nandini and also seek vengeance against the landlady.



Written and directed by Faruk Kabir, the film Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha is a sequel to the 2020 movie Khuda Haafiz. The sequel is produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Sneha Bimal Parekh and Ram Mirchandani under the banner of Panorama Studios.

Sameer and Nargis are trying to put pieces of their lives together after Noman’s mishap. Despite their best efforts, things are not shaping the way the duo had hoped for, but there arrives Nandini, an orphan girl, who is a godsend for the couple.



Nargis slowly comes out of her trauma and guide her love and energy on Nandini, and Sameer, as a proud father, finds himself settling with a daily routine. Until one day, tragedy strikes, Nandini and one more girl from the school are kidnapped by Thakur Ji’s (Sheeba Chaddha) son and his friend, and later the little kid is brutally raped and killed.



Unable to deal with the loss of her daughter, Nargis leaves Sameer and tells him she will not come back until he punishes everyone who is responsible for her daughter’s death.



Sameer starts by beating the local cop, who refused to help him, only to find himself in prison for breaking the law. And this is where the movie changes his dynamics. Sameer makes friends with Thakur Ji’s nemesis gang and goes full ballistic on everyone. He kills everyone and everything before moving to Egypt to find Thakur Ji’s son and killing him with equal amounts of pain and agony, which was showered on his daughter.



Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Sheeba Chaddha are seasoned pros, they always shine with their nuanced performances, but the real surprise is Rajesh Tailang’s character, which looks like a spin-off of reporter Ravish Kumar. Shivaleeka has worked tremendously on her acting chops, and she outshines everyone.

A perfect watch for the weekend!!