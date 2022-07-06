Khuda Haafiz 2 star Vidyut Jammwal reveals Sidharth Shukla's mother never cried after late actor's demise

Vidyut Jammwal-Sidharth Shukla/File photos

Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise in September left everyone shocked including his family, friends, fans and followers. One of his dear friends was Vidyut Jammwal, who is now busy promoting his upcoming actioner Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2: Agni Pariksha. In a recent interview, Vidyut opened up on how he has coped with Shukla's death and what the late actor's mother taught him.

Talking to India.com, the actor said, “There can’t be a process to come out of something so emotional. You just go through it. When you go through it, you realise the extent of it. You can’t be imagining something like this. You can’t think like ‘how would I react if someone close to me dies tomorrow’. The thought that comes at that time is not right.”

The Commando actor further added while talking to the portal, “It never leaves your mind. In fact, I came across this photo today on Twitter from one of my old fashion shows and it just (takes you back). You can’t heal from something like that. I learned a very beautiful thing from his mom that I swear I had never heard before."



"His mom changed my life. I met her recently and there’s something she told me. Aunty never cried after Sidharth’s demise and even now, you will never see her shedding tears. She told me, 'Vidyut, scene kya hai...Itne log uske liye ro rahe hain. Main nahi roungi ab. Mera beta upar hai aur usko pata hona chahye ki baaki sab ro rahe hain par his Maa is strong.’ This is what takes you back. You can’t be prepared for this", he concluded talking about how Sidharth's mother Rita Shukla gave him the strength to deal with the late actor's death.

Coming to Vidyut's upcoming film, Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2: Agni Pariksha stars Shivaleeka Oberoi, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Sheeba Chaddha in the lead roles. The action thriller will release in cinemas on July 8.