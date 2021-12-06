Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: Bride-to-be leaves for marriage destination with family

The wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal is on the horizon. The Bollywood couple has been dating for a while, and their wedding preparations have been on for the past several months. A number of details about their wedding have also come to light.

Katrina's staff can be seen placing her family's bags inside their car as they leave for the wedding destination in a new video posted by Viral Bhayani that has gone viral on social media.

Take a look-

Last night, Katrina Kaif was photographed outside Vicky's Mumbai home with her mother. She was dressed simply in a white saree and smiled at the cameras.

On Sunday morning, she was seen taking selfies with her fans who had been waiting for her for a long time outside a clinic in Juhu. One of her fans tracked her down in order to meet her. Some of them refused to allow the actress to shut the door. Katrina, on the other hand, remained composed throughout. Her thoughtful deed touched people's hearts. People began applauding the actress in the comments section for her kindness for those who love her.

On December 9, the pair is slated to tie the knot. The wedding guest list has been cut to 120 individuals, according to India.com, and Vicky and Katrina will arrive at the venue (Six Senses Fort Barwar in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district) on December 6. The wedding venue is 130 kilometres distant from Jaipur. The airport is about a three-hour journey from Six Senses Fort Barwar.