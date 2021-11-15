Katrina Kaif's net worth will leave you surprised, know whopping amount she charges per film

Katrina Kaif's popularity is on the rise these days. She is a huge success in both film and real life. 'Sooryavanshi,' Katrina's film, has received critical acclaim. The film will soon surpass the 150-crore mark in box office receipts.

Katrina Kaif is one of Bollywood's most industrious and successful actresses. She has carved out a niche for herself in Bollywood in just a few years. As a result, even the biggest celebrities today are eager to work with her.

Katrina made her Bollywood debut in the film 'Boom' in 2003, and she has since appeared in over 40 films.

According to several reports, Katrina's net worth has grown to Rs 224 crore as a result of her hard work. Katrina demands roughly Rs 11 crore for a film. The compensation for brand endorsement, on the other hand, is Rs 6-7 crore.

The surprising thing is, despite owning a 224-crore mansion, Katrina has never lived in her Mumbai home in all these years. Katrina still lives in a leased flat despite her high income.

Katrina Kaif has completely owned the number ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ with her superb dance moves. The song's hook dance has been retained by choreographer Farah Khan, and watching Akshay Kumar and Katrina nail it will transport you back in time. Even Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan's vocals have been retained, preserving the authenticity of the 1990s chart-topper.

On November 5, 'Sooryavanshi' was released in theatres. It stars Akshay Kumar as the Anti-Terror Squad's commander. Both Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn appear in the film as cameos