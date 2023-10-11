Headlines

Kartik Aaryan 'most likely' to appear on Koffee With Karan 8, despite his alleged fallout with Karan Johar: Report

As per a media report, Kartik Aaryan is considered for Karan Johar's show and he is most likely to appear on Koffee With Karan 8.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 04:53 PM IST

The hype around the eighth season of Karan Johar-hosted chat show, Koffee With Karan has gone to a whole new level, as Kartik Aaryan will reportedly appear on the show. As per a report of News18, a source closer to the show informed that Kartik Aryan is most likely to appear as one of the guests on Koffee With Karan Season 8. If Kartik appears on the show, it will put an end to the alleged fallout between the two that took place after Kartik was ousted from Karan's Dostana 2. 

Karan and Kartik patch-up in 2022...

Back in 2022, at an award function, Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar were seen bonding like BFFs. The two were seen having an uninhibited conversation and even sharing a laugh. The video clip of Kartik and Karan conversing has now gone viral on social media and many are speculating if the two have let bygones be bygones. Some are even pointing out that the media played a crucial role in hyping the alleged rift between the two. 

Guests on Koffee With Karan Season 8

Apart from Kartik Aaryan, the other celebs reportedly to appear on Koffee With Karan 8 are The Archies trio, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor, Rohit Shetty-Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan. As per a India Today report, Shah Rukh Khan may also appear on Koffee With Karan 8, however, there is no confirmation about the same as the actor is busy with his professional commitments.

Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan 8

Talking about the show’s return, Karan Johar said, “We all know you have been eagerly awaiting for the new season of Koffee with Karan - and your wishes have been heard! After the overwhelming response and alot of conjectures from season 7, this season let’s make my friends and your favourite celebrities spill their secrets along with the no-filter conversations on the infamous Koffee couch. Coming back to Disney+ Hotstar, the new season of Koffee with Karan will be full of uninhibited chats, competitive rapid fires and a lot of conversations, which we all love!”

Koffee With Karan season 8 will begin streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on October 26. A press note from the streamer says that in the new season, ‘the conversation will be beyond marriages, airport looks, social media and toodles to toodles’.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

