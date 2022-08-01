Search icon
Kartik Aaryan drops first look from their romantic film Satyaprem Ki Katha on Kiara Advani's birthday

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's film had landed itself into controversy when it was announced with the title Satyanarayan Ki Katha.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 06:53 AM IST

Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

After the blockbuster success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani have united once again for the romantic film Satyaprem Ki Katha, which was earlier titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha. As the Shershaah actress celebrated her 30th birthday on July 31, the Dhamaka actor unveiled the first look of their film and revealed its new title.

Taking to his Instagram account, Kartik shared the first look of the Sameer Vidwans directorial as he wrote, "Happy Birthday Katha !! Tumhaara SatyaPrem (redheart emoji)  #SatyapremKiKatha @kiaraaliaadvani". The director also took to the comments section and wrote, "Mere Satyaprem aur Katha".

When the film was announced, it sparked controversy due to its title Satyanarayan Ki Katha, which translates to the story of Satyanarayan, another name for Hindu god Vishnu. In July last year, Sameer issued a statement to announce the change in title.

“A title of the film is something that emerges organically through the creative process. We have taken a decision to change the title of our recently announced film ‘Satyanarayan ki Katha’ to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that’s purely unintentional. Producers of the film and the creative team also are in complete support of this decision. We will be announcing a new title for our love story in the due course of our journey. Sincerely, Sameer Vidwans,” his statement read.

Satyaprem Ki Katha will mark the filmmaker's Bollywood debut after he has helmed famous films in the Marathi industry such as the 2019 National Award-winning Anandi Gopal, based on the life of the first Indian female doctor of western medicine, Anandi Gopal Joshi.

READ | Kiara Advani has epic response to Kartik Aaryan's BTS photo from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 sets with Tabu

Talking about their recent collaboration, Kartik and Kiara's romantic chemistry was highly appreciated in the horror-comedy which went onto earn morn than Rs 250 crore at the global box office.

