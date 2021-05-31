Karni Sena demands change in title of Akshay Kumar starrer 'Prithviraj'

The Karni Sena has resurfaced again and has raised objections over the title of Akshay Kumar's upcoming film, 'Prithviraj'.

As reported by the Times of India, the Rajput organisation wants the makers to change the name of the film to 'The Great King, Prithviraj Chauhan', on whom the film is based. Filmmaker Surjeet Singh Rathore, also the President of The Youth Wing of Karni Sena said, “How can they keep the title of the film just 'Prithviraj' when the film is based on the great Prithviraj Chauhan?”

The Karni Sena has demanded a separate screening of the film before its release to the public. As per the TOI report, Surjeet said, "If they don’t listen to our advice they will have to face the consequences. What happened to Sanjay Leela Bhansali during ‘Padmaavat’, the makers of this film will have to be prepared for it, too."

Akshay Kumar had announced the film in the year 2018. He had tweeted, "Elated to share about my first historical film on my birthday. Humbled to have the opportunity to play a hero I look up to for his valour and values – Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan in one of my biggest films 'Prithviraj'."

Former Miss World Manushi Chillar will be making her acting debut with this film. She will be seen playing the role of Samyukta, Prithviraj Chauhan's wife. The film is directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi and is being produced by Aditya Chopra.

Karni Sena has earlier objected to movies namely 'Padmaavat', 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' among others.