Kareena Kapoor shares photos with Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur as they attend Rolling Stones concert in London

Taimur is being treated to a Rolling Stones concert by Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. The pair is presently in London, and Kareena posted a picture of the family on Instagram wearing coordinated attire as they left for their musical evening. The Rolling Stones logo was printed on black t-shirts that they were all sporting. Taimur donned a grey sweatshirt over his t-shirt while Kareena and Saif were both wearing leather jackets.

Sharing the first photo, Kareena wrote on Instagram, “And here we come." With the second photo, she wrote, “The Rolling Stones Baby."

Actually, Kareena and Saif frequently spend their summers in London, which is their preferred vacation spot, and the actress frequently posts pictures from their trip. They are joined this time by Jeh, their younger son.

Earlier, Kareena recently shared a photo of Saif taken on UK streets to her Instagram account. Saif was seen in the photo with shopping bags in his hands. Is that you, Mr. Khan? Laughing emoticons and a heart emoticon were used as the post's caption by Kareena. Rima Jain, Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra, and Nitasha Nanda are among the relatives who are with Kareena and Saif. On Instagram, they posted many images from their family meal in the UK.

In terms of her professional career, Kareena will soon make her OTT debut with The Devotion of Suspect X, a film adaptation of a book by Keigo Higashino. Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma also have major roles in the Netflix streaming murder mystery movie. In addition, the actress is eagerly anticipating the August 11 release of her much awaited movie, Laal Singh Chaddha. It is a Hindi remake of the Forrest Gump movie from 1994, which also starred Aamir Khan. Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, will next be seen with Hrithik Roshan in Vikram Vedha.