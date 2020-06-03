Kareena Kapoor Khan shares Pataudi-Kemmu family tree created by her 'beautiful niece' Inaaya Naumi Kemmu

During the ongoing lockdown, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu decided to take up the activity of creating a Pataudi-Kemmu family tree. She made the family tree by sticking photos to the leafy branches made by her. In the tree, the first photos include of her grandparents - Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Sharmila Tagore (parents of Soha Ali Khan) and Ravi Kemmu, Jyoti Kemmu (parents of Kunal Kemmu)

Then she added photos of Soha's siblings Saif Ali Khan with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saba Ali Khan, Soha and Kunal along with Kunal's sister Karishma Kemmu. Then comes Saif's children - Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. Inaaya also placed herself in the bottom part of the family tree.

The photos were shared by none other than Kareena on her Instagram page. She posted the photo of Inaaya holding the family tree too. The actor wrote, "My beautiful niece #FamilyForever. @sakpataudi @khemster2 @ss0176 @saraalikhan95 @iakpataudi @karishmakemmu @kemmujyoti @ravi.kemmu".

Check it out below:

Apart from Taimur, it was Inaaya, who has been paparazzi's favourite child as she has been clicked at several instances. Earlier talking about the pap culture and the star kids being clicked, Kareena had told a magazine, "I hate it, but what can we do but ignore it? We (She and husband Saif Ali Khan) both believe that children are a product of their parents and their surroundings, and at home, we plan to keep it as normal as possible. That will be his foundation."