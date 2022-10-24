Search icon
Kareena Kapoor celebrates Diwali with her 'parivar' Saif Ali Khan, Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor can be seen posing with Saif Ali Khan, Babita Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan and Rima Jain.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Oct 24, 2022, 06:59 PM IST

Credit: Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

On the occasion of Diwali, Kareena Kapoor Khan treated fans by sharing a picture with her family members. Members of the Kapoor family and the Pataudis attended the dinner last night at Kareena and Saif`s residence in Mumbai.

In the image, we can see Kareena and Saif posing with Babita Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan and Rima Jain. "Parivar," she captioned the post with a black heart emoji.

Soha also shared pictures from Diwali dinner on Instagram. The pictures feature Kareena, Saif, Kunal Kemmu and Soha happily posing together."Love light and laughter. Wishing a very happy Diwali to you and your loved ones Happy Diwali," Soha captioned the images.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Karisma also posted a picture with parents Randhir Kapoor, Babita Kapoor and sister Kareena and she wrote: "Love and Light."Kareena`s cousin Ranbir Kapoor and sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor were missing from the family dinner.

In the past week, we saw many Bollywood stars organising lavish Diwali parties for the film fraternity. From Ayushmann Khurrana, Ekta Kapoor to Kriti Sanon and Bhumi Pednekar, several stars hosted Diwali bashes at their homes.

