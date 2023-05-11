Watch: Karan Deol introduces fianceé Drisha Acharya to paps as they make first public appearance since engagement

Karan Deol with Drisha Acharya

Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol will soon get married to his love, Drisha Acharya, and the engaged couple made their first public appearance, leaving netizens elated. On Thursday, Karan and Drisha were spotted for a lunch date in Mumbai. As soon as the couple arrived at the eatery, and stepped out front of the car, they were welcomed by the paps. This marks the couple's first public appearance, ever since their engagement was announced.

Karan and Drisha made their way through the paps and reached the entrance of the eatery. Before going inside the venue, the couple posed for photographers. Viral Bhayani shared the video with the caption, “#karandeol with fiancee #drishaacharya."

Here's the video

As soon as the video was made public, several netizens reacted to the video. A netizen wrote, "Cute together." Another netizen wrote, "Hayyyy." One of the netizens wrote, "Career khatam. Shadi hajam." Another netizen wrote, "Jaruri nhi hai dosto sabhi bache kamiyab hoo voo apne mumy papa chachu dada ji ki respect kerta hai voo bhi bhoot badi baat hai I like karan as a good son innocent kid (It's not necessary that every star kid should be successful. He respects his parents, uncles, and grandparents. I like Karan as a good son, innocent kid)."

Earlier in May, reports emerged that Karan Deol will be getting married next month. Reports described Karan and Drisha as childhood sweethearts. Drisha Acharya is a manager at a travel firm in Dubai. Like Karan, she comes from a film family. Her great-grandfather Bimal Roy is considered one of the greatest Indian filmmakers of all time. Known best for his realistic and socialistic films, Bimal Roy made some all-time classics such as Do Bigha Zamin, Parineeta, Devdas, Madhumati, Sujata, Parakh, and Bandini. On the work front, Karan was last seen in Velle.