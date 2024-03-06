Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover pose with Rihanna in edited version of viral photo, OG paparazzo reacts: 'Bhai woh banda...'

Sunil Grover shared an edited version of Rihanna's viral photo with paparazzi, and it went viral instantly. Don's miss the OG paparazzo's comment.

Star comedians Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharmat, who will soon be coming together in The Greatt Indian Kapil Show, posed with international pop star Rihanna. Well, don't get too excited, because the photo is the edited version of Rihanna's viral photo with paparazzi.

Last week, Rihanna landed in India to perform at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash. After dazzling the stage and guests, Rihanna left for Los Angeles. At the airport, Rihanna gracefully posed for photos and later posed candidly with paparazzi. Rihanna's photo and video of holding photographers went viral; now, Sunil Grover shares an edited version of the photo.

In the edited photo, the faces of the photographers were replaced by Sunil and Kapil. Sunil shared the photo on his Instagram with the caption, "Ha ha ha."

Here's the edited photo shared by Sunil Grover

Soon after Sunil shared the edited photo, it went viral instantly. The OG paparazzo, Manoj Mahera, who was on the left side of Rihanna commented on the photo, "@whosunilgrover Bhai OG Banda toh me ho tag toh karo." Popular comedian Dr Sanket Bhosale wrote, "Aage kya hua." A fan wrote, "Koi edit nahi bolega." Gaurav Arora wrote, "Yeh dono woh hai jine koi shaadi Mai bulata nahi par fir b free ka khana khane kisi b shaadi Mai ghus jate hai."

About Rihanna performing at Anant Ambani's bash

The pre-wedding functions had performances from Arijit Singh, Pritam, B Praak, Diljit Dosanjh, Hariharan, and Ajay-Atul. Headlining the list is the global pop star Rihanna, who is also one of the highest-paid musical artistes in the world.

Reportedly, the Barbadian singer, businesswoman, and actress is charging a whopping amount to perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash. While the exact amount has been kept under wraps, industry reports state that Rihanna charges anywhere between Rs 12 crore ($1.5 million) to Rs 66 crore ($12 million) to perform at a private event.

Microsoft's Bill Gates and Meta's Mark Zuckerberg have also attended the grand festivities. Indian billionaires Gautam Adani and Kumar Mangalam Birla were among the attendees. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will get married on July 12, 2024.