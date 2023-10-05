Kapil Sharma, Huma Qureshi, Hina Khan summoned by ED in connection with Mahadev betting scam: Report

After Ranbir Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, Huma Qureshi, and Hina Khan were summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Mahadev betting app scam.

After Ranbir Kapoor, comedian Kapil Sharma, actress Huma Qureshi and Hina Khan have been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with an ongoing investigation into an online gaming/betting app. As per a Republic report, Kapil, Huma, and Hina are among the celebrities who have received summons from the ED in connection with the multi-crore scam, and they will be asked to appear before the agency in future. The report further stated that five fresh summons have been issued by the ED.

On Wednesday, ANI reported that Ranbir was summoned by the agency in connection with the Mahadev betting app case, and was asked to be present before the agency this Friday. As per the latest developments, Ranbir Kapoor has reportedly sought an extension of two weeks.

The Mahadev Online Book App is promoted by Sourabh Chandrakar, whose lavish wedding in Dubai was attended by several top Bollywood stars, including Ranbir. As per reports, the agency is investigating the activities of the app and is hence, calling all high-profile individuals who have had connection with the platform or its promoter.

Celebs who attended the lavish wedding in Dubai

As per media reports, the celebrities who attended the wedding on February 23 include Tiger Shroff, Ali Asgar, Kriti Kharbanda, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Krushna Abhishek, Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, Elli Avram, Bharti Singh, Sunny Leone, Bhagyashree, Pulkit Samrat, Atif Aslam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

What is the Mahadev Online Booking App case?

As per a Hindustan Times report, the ED recently carried out searches in Kolkata, Bhopal, Mumbai, and other places while investigating an alleged money laundering network connected with the Mahadev Online Book App, which is headquartered in the UAE. The agency believes that the platform is being used to siphon off large funds generated from betting to offshore accounts. NDTV quoted sources from the ED as saying that the promoters ran 4-5 such apps, ‘which have been raking in profits of Rs 200 crore every day’.