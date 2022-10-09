Search icon
Kantara: Rishab Shetty starrer Kannada blockbuster to release in Hindi on THIS date

After seeing a thunderous response in Kannada, Rishab Shetty's Kantara is now being released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 11:02 AM IST

Kantara/Rishab Shetty Twitter

Directed by and starring Rishab Shetty in the leading role, Kantara has become one of the most appreciated films recently. Seeing the thunderous response that the Kannada film has been receiving from moviegoers across the nation, the producers Hombale Films have now decided to release the film in dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam languages.

On the morning of Sunday, October 9, Rishab Shetty released the Hindi and Telugu trailers of Kantara and shared that the Hindi dubbed version called Kantara - A Legend will release on October 14, while the Telugu dubbed version will be released a day later on October 15. He even shared the posters for the Tamil and Malayalam versions mentioning that their trailers and release dates will be out soon.

Founded by Vijay Kiragandur, Hombale Films have become one of the strongest forces in regional cinema after it bankrolled the blockbuster KGF franchise, headlined by Yash and directed by Prashanth Neel. The second film KGF Chapter 2, released earlier this year, even went on to become the third highest-grossing Indian film after Aamir Khan's Dangal and SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Their upcoming slate includes several pan-India films including Prashanth Neel's actioner Salaar, featuring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, Dhoomam starring Fahadh Faasil and Aparna Balamurali, and Prithviraj's fourth directorial Tyson in which the Kaduva actor himself stars in the leading role.

Meanwhile, several stars have showered their praises on Kantara. Prithviraj called it 'glorious cinematic achievement', while Vikrant Rona star Kiccha Sudeep said that the film left him 'speechless'. Adipurush star Prabhas shared that he thoroughly enjoyed watching Rishab Shetty's film, while Prashant Neel called it 'classic'.

READ | Kantara: Prithviraj Sukumaran lauds Rishab Shetty's film, calls it 'glorious cinematic achievement'

As per several trade reports, Kantara, released on September 30, has been made on the budget of Rs 16 crore and will cross the Rs 50 crore mark in its second weekend. The film's business is growing exponentially as more and more people are sharing their glowing reviews about the film on social media.

