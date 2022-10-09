Kantara: Prithviraj Sukumaran lauds Rishab Shetty's film, calls it 'glorious cinematic achievement'

Kantara-Prithviraj Sukumaran/Twitter

The Kannada language film Kantara, released in cinemas on September 30, has surprised the audience and the critics with its breathtaking direction, screenplay, performances, music, and cinematography. Rishab Shetty stars as the leading character Shiva and has also directed the film.

After Prabhas, Prashanth Neel, and Kiccha Sudeep, Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran is the latest to join the Kantara bandwagon. The Jana Gana Mana actor has showered praises on the film in his short review that he shared on his Twitter account on the night of October 8.

"#KANTARA is a glorious cinematic achievement! #RishabhShetty is an absolute genius both in front and behind the camera! @hombalefilms What a mind blowing portfolio of content you’re building. Thank you for leading the way! Brace for a beyond spectacular last 20 minutes", wrote Prithviraj.

Rishab reacted to his tweet and wrote, "Wow thank you so much @PrithviOfficial" and added a red heart emoji. The production company Hombale Films, founded by Vijay Kiragandur, also shared the Kaduva actor's tweet and wrote, "Credit goes to the cast and the crew for this divine blockbuster. We just played our bit in showcasing our cultural heritage to the world. With you by our side, we wish to go a notch higher with #Tyson and #Salaar".

Credit goes to the cast and the crew for this divine blockbuster. We just played our bit in showcasing our cultural heritage to the world.

With you by our side, we wish to go a notch higher with #Tyson and #Salaar @PrithviOfficial.#Kantara @shetty_rishab @VKiragandur https://t.co/dCHyO9L9nM October 8, 2022

READ | Kantara: Vikrant Rona star Kiccha Sudeep heaps praise on Rishab Shetty's film, says it left him 'speechless'



Prithviraj is set to star in two films bankrolled by the banner. The first one is Salaar in which Prabhas stars as the leading hero and is directed by Prashanth Neel, who has delivered two blockbusters for Hombale in the form of KGF Chapter 1 and KGF Chapter 2. Tyson is the other project on which the banner is collaborating with Sukumaran which the latter is helming himself.

It will be his fourth directorial after Lucifer, Bro Daddy, and the upcoming L2: Empuraan, the sequel to the first film. Chiranjeevi starrer GodFather, the Telugu remake of the 2019 political thriller Lucifer, which starred Mohanlal in the lead role, was released recently on October 5 and has been running successfully in theatres.