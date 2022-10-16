Search icon
Kangana Ranaut wears saree worth Rs 600, says 'style is not a slave to international brands'

Kangana Ranaut chose a powder blue saree with black borders and tassels for her airport attire.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 01:29 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Kangana Ranaut landed in Mumbai last night and, she turned heads once more. Kangana chose a powder blue saree with black borders and tassels for her airport attire. She wore a high-neck blouse with it. Kangana enhanced the airport look with a black handbag, sunglasses, and high-heeled boots. 

Kangana shared that the saree only costs Rs 600.  

"This sari I bought from Kolkata for Rs 600 rupees... style is not a slave to international brands. Be an ultra-nationalist, promote your own... every action of yours must benefit this nation... You buy local it feeds many families... Vocal for local... Jai Hindi," she wrote on her Instagram story. 

Whats-App-Image-2022-10-16-at-1-04-51-PM-1

Kangana met Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur in Manali on Tuesday.  

Taking to Instagram stories, the Queen actor dropped a series of pictures from the meeting with the CM Jai Ram Thakur.  

In the first image, Kangana was seen in a discussion with Jai Ram Thakur and others at CM’s home. "Today Honorable Chief Minister of Himachal Jairamthakur ji met at his home... his Simplicity and love for Himachal are both inspiring," she captioned the picture. In the second image, the Dhaakad was seen enjoying breakfast and having fun chat at a round table with Himachal Pradesh CM and others. 

"Mom specially made Himachali bhalles and babrus as breakfast for our Chief Minister, which he ate and really loved," the caption reads. In the next photo features 35-year-old actor, CM Jai Ram Thakur and a Member of Himachal’s Legislative Assembly Govind Singh Thakur.  She mentioned Govind Singh Thakur in the caption.   

 

