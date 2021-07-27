Kangana Ranaut's transformation journey from 'Thalaivi' to 'Dhaakad' stuns netizens, fans call her 'inspiration'

Actor Kangana Ranaut has a vast lineup of films ahead of her. Not just that, the actor will also be donning the hat of a producer for the first time. Apart from being known for making controversial statements, Kangana showcased her versatile acting talents in several films.

On Tuesday, Kangana treated her fans with pictures of her looks from her upcoming movies ‘Thalaivi' and ‘Dhaakad’. In ‘Thalaivi', Kangana will be seen essaying the role of late politician J. Jayalalithaa, and ‘Dhaakad' will showcase the action side of Kangana via her fictional role of Agent Agni.

Taking to Instagram, Kangana gave a glimpse of her never-before-seen avatars from her two different films. In one of the images, she can be seen as a younger Jayalalithaa, when she used to be a film actor. Dressed in golden attire, Kangana beautifully flaunted her curves.

In the second picture, Kangana can be seen sporting black denim shorts and a top. She kept her hair short for her action-oriented look in ‘Dhaakad’. Both the looks shed light on the dramatic body transformation Kangana had to go through during the filming of the two different films in recent times.

"Journey like no other ...#Thalaivi #Dhaakad..Special mention to two visionaries and geniuses @neeta_lulla @mrsheetalsharma," she captioned the post.

Fans were amazed with Kangana’s transformations and showered her with love and praises. “Queen of bollywood,” wrote one user while another commented, “Perfection level KANGANA RANAUT.” A third user wrote, “You must be the inspiration of today’s youth,” while a fourth one commented, “Whattay transformation. Incredible.”

For the unversed, Kangana had gained almost 20 kgs to get into the skin of her character as Jayalalithaa. Soon after that, she lost those extra kilos in order to shoot for ‘Dhaakad’. Kangana will also be seen in ‘Tejas’, ‘Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda' and ‘Emergency’.