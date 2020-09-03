Kangana Ranaut claims 'Mumbai feels like PoK'; says Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut has given her open threat

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, in a shocking claim on Twitter, accused Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut of openly threatening her to never return to Mumbai. Kangana took to her Twitter account on Wednesday and posted a tweet saying that Raut is openly threatening her to not return to Mumbai if she has no faith in Mumbai Police. Kangana also added that Mumbai now looks like Pakistan Occupied Kashmir to her.

Kangana's tweet read, "Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?"

Check it out here.

For the uninformed, Sanjay Raut had slammed Kangana recently in Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana saying that her "treachery" was shameful as she questioned the integrity of Mumbai Police. He had written, "We kindly request her not to come in Mumbai. This is nothing but insult to Mumbai police. The Home Ministry should take action over it."

In addition to this, Kangana had also taken to her Twitter account on Tuesday and called Karan, Johar, Aditya Chopra, and a few other people 'murderers' of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress took to her Twitter account and wrote, "Karan Johar, Aaditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt, Rajeev Masand and entire army of blood thirsty vultures the mafia media killed Sushant, only son of the family succumbed to bullying, exploitation and harassment in Bullywood and here KJO promoting his kids! SHAME.."

Kangana's tweet was a reply to Karan Johar's post from earlier in the day where he promoted his new book.

For the uninformed, Karan announced that he has penned his first children's book titled The Big Thoughts of Little Luv. He shared a cute video featuring his twins Yash Johar and Roohi Johar with tiny messages about the contents of the book. Karan also thanked the actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna.