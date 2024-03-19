'Kamar mai plastic kyun': Shilpa Shetty brutally trolled for wearing quirky cutout dress in viral videos

Shilpa Shetty opted for a black body-hugging dress with side cuts at a recent event in Mumbai.

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, on Monday, appeared at an event in Mumbai. She was looking stunning and videos of her are going viral on social media. However, what caught everyone’s attention was her ‘oxygen mask’ type outfit.

Shilpa opted for a black body-hugging dress with side cuts, her outfit amused social media users. In the viral videos, she can be seen posing for paps with confidence. But it seems that her dress didn’t go well with the netizens who trolled her on social media. One of the users wrote, “Kamar mai plastic kyun lagaya hai (Why are you wearing plastic).”

The second one said, “Dress worn along with hanger.” The third one commented, “Saas kaise le rahi h ye.” The fourth one said, “Iski kamar ka plastic oxygen mask jaisa lag raha hai.” The fifth one said, “Khuch dino me antariksh se ayi Hui Lage gi ye sab.” The sixth one said, “Oxygen ka mask jaisa lag raha hai wo plastic.”

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty, in her recent interview, talked about trolls who say that she married Raj Kundra for 'money.' She mentioned that when she tied the knot with Raj, he was listed as the 108th youngest or richest British Indian, as per Google.

While speaking to Zoom, and addressing the trolls, Shilpa said, "But I think people also forgot to Google Shilpa Shetty, who was also very rich back then. I'm richer today, and I pay all my income tax bills, GST, and everything.”

Shilpa Shetty further added that while her husband may be wealthy, money was never the determining factor in her life. "And, by the way, there were richer people than him who were wooing me at the time. But money has never really been the deciding factor in my life for anything," she added.