Kajol shares gorgeous photos of daughter Nysa Devgan; calls her 'happy pill'

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan is currently studying in Singapore and the couple makes sure to visit her frequently. Moreover, the star kid also visits home during holidays to spend quality time with her family and friends. Now, as Nysa is away from home, Kajol seems to be missing her daughter terribly. For the same, she took to her Instagram page and posted a couple of beautiful photos of Nysa.

In the photos, the young girl is seen all smiles and looking pretty in ethnic wear. She donned a golden lehenga with an embellished and sequined blouse with V-neckline and yellow multi-layered skirt. Nysa teamed it up with statement earrings and centre-parted her hair.

Kajol shared the candid clicks with a caption stating, "In the times of fear we are in right now we all need a happy pill. Thank u for being mine. #babygirl #allmine #smilemore".

Meanwhile, during a recent interaction with Pinkvilla, Kajol was asked about Nysa getting mercilessly trolled on social media pages. She reacted to it by saying, "I think it is horrible. As parents, you want to protect your children always. So when something like this happens, when she is trolled, it is disheartening. Honestly, thank god, Nysa wasn't here when the entire thing happened so she wasn't much aware of it. She was in Singapore, but at the end of the day, social media is social media. It is everywhere. So, you have to train them and educate them that this is a small section of society and that you should ignore them and let's not look at that part of it. If I am teaching my son to respect women, I have to teach my daughter too that self-respect starts with them."