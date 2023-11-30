Headlines

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Voting begins in119 Assembly constituencies

CAT 2023 Answer Key: IIM CAT answer key expected soon at iimcat.ac.in, latest updates here

Vietnamese man discovers pair of chopsticks lodged in brain after months of severe headaches

Koffee With Karan 8: Kajol reveals she rejected roles in these blockbusters of Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar

Woman from Uttar Pradesh sets Guinness World Record for longest hair

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Voting begins in119 Assembly constituencies

CAT 2023 Answer Key: IIM CAT answer key expected soon at iimcat.ac.in, latest updates here

Vietnamese man discovers pair of chopsticks lodged in brain after months of severe headaches

Best dressed actors at Sam Bahadur screening

Indian bowlers who conceded most runs in T20I

Inside photos of Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram's traditional wedding

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Koffee With Karan 8: Kajol reveals she rejected roles in these blockbusters of Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar

This small-budget cult horror film took 21 years in making, actor-producer sold his house, car for movie, it earned...

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Koffee With Karan 8: Kajol reveals she rejected roles in these blockbusters of Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar

The sixth episode of Koffee With Karan 8 is the most hilarious and juicy episode of this season yet. Kajol and Rani, both revealed the roles they rejected.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 06:27 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The sixth episode of Koffee With Karan 8, with Kajol and Rani Mukerji, is the most hilarious, entertaining episode of this season yet. Karan welcomed his leading ladies from his first film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Rani and Kajol, and the trio had some heartfelt conversation with a dash of surprising revelations.  

During the rapid-fire round, Karan asked Kajol to name the role that she turned down, and that became a huge hit later. Kajol instantly replied that she turned down three major blockbusters, including Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots, Shah Rukh Khan's Dil Toh Pagal Hai, and Akshay Kumar's Mohra. 

Similarly, when Rani was asked the same question, the actress revealed that she didn't refuse, but her director blocked her dates and was not reliving her to Aamir Khan's popular film Lagaan. Rani said, "So, I did not turn down this role. It was a particular filmmaker who didn't release my dates, and because of this I could not do Lagaan."  

The host even asked Kajol to share a social media tip his daughter Nysa gave her, and she revealed that Nysa brought her to Instagram, and she's enjoying it. 

At the start of the episode, the trio recalled the memories from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Karan revealed how he cut off the food of Rani Mukerji so that she could be fit to play the role of Tina. Karan further added, that even Rani's mother was with him. Rani even discussed the differences the cousins had in the 90s and 2000s, and how they came together after they lost their fathers.  

When Karan had to lie to Rani for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Karan recalled how he had lied to Rani while casting her as Tina in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai because he was very desperate to find the perfect Tina. KJo said, "The funniest thing that happened was I narrated Rani the film when 8 girls had said no and I was like 'Mujhe yeh short skirt pehenke karna padega Tina ka role'. After the narration, she (Rani) said can you come to my room. I had never been invited to a girl’s room."

To which Rani asked him, "But why did I say that to you? At least say that otherwise, people think this story is incomplete. I invited you because Tarun Mansukhani and Nikkhil Advani were in the room.”

Karan continued, "She took me into the room and said, 'Will you be able to convince the world that SRK loves me over Kajol because SRK and Kajol are such an iconic pair? At that time I was so desperate that I lied through my teeth because I didn’t even know how convinced I was. Toh I was like, you leave it to me. I will do it and I really wasn’t sure what was coming my way but it was fun,” KJo added. Koffee With Karan 8 is currently streaming on Disneyplus Hotstar.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi excise policy case: Manish Sisodia moves Supreme Court over denial of bail

Cristiano Ronaldo wins penalty, asks referee to overturn the decision, watch viral video

Salman Khan receives death threat days after Lawrence Bishnoi's attack on Gippy Grewal's house, police review security

DNA TV Show: How India is preparing amid mysterious disease outbreak in China

Check out amazing deals on premium lunch boxes

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE