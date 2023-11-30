Koffee With Karan 8: Kajol reveals she rejected roles in these blockbusters of Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar

The sixth episode of Koffee With Karan 8 is the most hilarious and juicy episode of this season yet. Kajol and Rani, both revealed the roles they rejected.

The sixth episode of Koffee With Karan 8, with Kajol and Rani Mukerji, is the most hilarious, entertaining episode of this season yet. Karan welcomed his leading ladies from his first film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Rani and Kajol, and the trio had some heartfelt conversation with a dash of surprising revelations.

During the rapid-fire round, Karan asked Kajol to name the role that she turned down, and that became a huge hit later. Kajol instantly replied that she turned down three major blockbusters, including Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots, Shah Rukh Khan's Dil Toh Pagal Hai, and Akshay Kumar's Mohra.

Similarly, when Rani was asked the same question, the actress revealed that she didn't refuse, but her director blocked her dates and was not reliving her to Aamir Khan's popular film Lagaan. Rani said, "So, I did not turn down this role. It was a particular filmmaker who didn't release my dates, and because of this I could not do Lagaan."

The host even asked Kajol to share a social media tip his daughter Nysa gave her, and she revealed that Nysa brought her to Instagram, and she's enjoying it.

At the start of the episode, the trio recalled the memories from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Karan revealed how he cut off the food of Rani Mukerji so that she could be fit to play the role of Tina. Karan further added, that even Rani's mother was with him. Rani even discussed the differences the cousins had in the 90s and 2000s, and how they came together after they lost their fathers.

When Karan had to lie to Rani for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Karan recalled how he had lied to Rani while casting her as Tina in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai because he was very desperate to find the perfect Tina. KJo said, "The funniest thing that happened was I narrated Rani the film when 8 girls had said no and I was like 'Mujhe yeh short skirt pehenke karna padega Tina ka role'. After the narration, she (Rani) said can you come to my room. I had never been invited to a girl’s room."

To which Rani asked him, "But why did I say that to you? At least say that otherwise, people think this story is incomplete. I invited you because Tarun Mansukhani and Nikkhil Advani were in the room.”

Karan continued, "She took me into the room and said, 'Will you be able to convince the world that SRK loves me over Kajol because SRK and Kajol are such an iconic pair? At that time I was so desperate that I lied through my teeth because I didn’t even know how convinced I was. Toh I was like, you leave it to me. I will do it and I really wasn’t sure what was coming my way but it was fun,” KJo added. Koffee With Karan 8 is currently streaming on Disneyplus Hotstar.