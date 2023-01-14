Jr NTR opens up about overseas' audience reaction to RRR, says 'Japan expressed love for movie more than India'

Jr NTR

After making India proud with the iconic win at the Golden Globes 2023, Jr NTR spoke about the global acceptance and love he and his film RRR has received. While speaking about international success at length, Tarak shared her thoughts with Goldderby about the attention he got after starring in SS Rajamouli-directed epic blockbuster.

Recalling his experience while promoting the film in Japan, Jr NTR added that when he was there in Japan, witnessing people crying, he thought that the international audience have expressed their love for RRR more than India could. Revealing his initial reaction to the overseas release, Tarak said, "We thought maybe the West talking about it in social media... we thought you know we have our Indian crowds back there, maybe someone's friend would have gone to the movie... maybe it was just one or two people, but no it was not one or two, it did not stop. It started increasing, multiplying and multiplying and then we were like, you know what, I think it's for real."

RRR has the widest release for any Indian film in Japan. The film earned a whooping opening weekend of ¥35 million. Ram Charan and Jr NTR's fictional tale of Indian revolutionaries earned almost 403 million Yen in Japan, beating Rajnikanth-starrer Muthu, and becoming highest grosser Indian film in Japan.

In October 2022, RRR was showcased at TCL Chinese Theatre and the audience went gaga over the film. As per the report of Deadline, the 932-seater cinema hall was sold out in 20 minutes. Just from a single show, RRR earned $21,000. The re-release box office collection rose to $221,156.

In the latest achievements, RRR bagged Best Original Song at the 80th Golden Globes Awards. MM Keeravani-composed Naatu Naatu beat Rihanna, and Taylor Swift in the race, and become the first Indian movie to bag this prestigious award.

